    VMFA-225 conducts flight operations in Puerto Rico [Image 6 of 7]

    VMFA-225 conducts flight operations in Puerto Rico

    JOSé APONTE DE LA TORRE AIRPORT, PUERTO RICO

    10.03.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, greet each other after a successful flight in a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B assigned to VMFA-225 at Jose Aponte de la Torre Airport, Puerto Rico, Oct. 3, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2025
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025 22:44
    Photo ID: 9357635
    VIRIN: 251003-M-OQ453-1223
    Resolution: 5048x3365
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: JOSé APONTE DE LA TORRE AIRPORT, PR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-225 conducts flight operations in Puerto Rico [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Michael Gavin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

