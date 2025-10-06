Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFA-225 conducts flight operations in Puerto Rico [Image 5 of 7]

    VMFA-225 conducts flight operations in Puerto Rico

    JOSé APONTE DE LA TORRE AIRPORT, PUERTO RICO

    10.03.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, prepare to launch a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B assigned to VMFA-225 at Jose Aponte de la Torre Airport, Puerto Rico, Oct. 3, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2025
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025 22:43
    Photo ID: 9357633
    VIRIN: 251003-M-OQ453-1243
    Resolution: 4975x3317
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: JOSé APONTE DE LA TORRE AIRPORT, PR
    Marine Forces South
    VMFA-225
    F-35B Lightning II
    Puerto Rico
    Flight Operations
    CaribOps

