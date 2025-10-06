Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guards at Arlington National Cemetery are presented with coins by Command Sergeant Major of the DC National Guard [Image 11 of 12]

    Guards at Arlington National Cemetery are presented with coins by Command Sergeant Major of the DC National Guard

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Kylie Jorgensen 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Sean P. Stolarski, Commander of the Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), shows the knife sheath base used by Tomb Guards to Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Smith, Jr. of the District of Columbia National Guard at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 7, 2025. The visit highlights interagency cooperation and the National Guard’s integration with D.C. Metropolitan Police, city services and federal agencies to achieve shared objectives. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Kylie Jorgensen)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2025
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025 15:06
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    TAGS

    Arlington National Cemetery
    Old Guard
    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    National Guard
    DCSafe

