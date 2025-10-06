Guards at Arlington National Cemetery are presented with coins by Command Sergeant Major of the DC National Guard

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Sean P. Stolarski, Commander of the Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), shows the knife sheath base used by Tomb Guards to Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Smith, Jr. of the District of Columbia National Guard at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 7, 2025. The visit highlights interagency cooperation and the National Guard’s integration with D.C. Metropolitan Police, city services and federal agencies to achieve shared objectives. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Kylie Jorgensen)
|10.07.2025
|10.08.2025 15:06
|9357274
|251007-Z-SC297-1122
|5040x3360
|10.03 MB
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|0
|0
