Guards at Arlington National Cemetery are presented with coins by Command Sergeant Major of the DC National Guard

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Smith, Jr., District of Columbia National Guard, presents a coin to Tomb Guards at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 7, 2025. The event highlights interagency cooperation and the National Guard’s seamless integration with the Metropolitan Police Department, city services and federal agencies in achieving shared objectives. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Kylie Jorgensen)