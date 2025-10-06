Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guards at Arlington National Cemetery are presented with coins by Command Sergeant Major of the DC National Guard [Image 10 of 12]

    Guards at Arlington National Cemetery are presented with coins by Command Sergeant Major of the DC National Guard

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Kylie Jorgensen 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Smith, Jr., District of Columbia National Guard, presents a coin to Tomb Guards at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 7, 2025. The event highlights interagency cooperation and the National Guard’s seamless integration with the Metropolitan Police Department, city services and federal agencies in achieving shared objectives. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Kylie Jorgensen)

    TAGS

    Arlington National Cemetery
    Old Guard
    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    National Guard
    DCSafe

