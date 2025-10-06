Navy Band Great Lakes Performs for MWR’s “Stars, Stripes, and Remembrance” Event

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2025

    Photo by Emily Duff 

    Navy Band Great Lakes

    250914-N-WD029-1002 GREAT LAKES, IL (Sep. 14, 2025) Navy Band Great Lakes performed a concert in support of the Naval Station Great Lakes MWR “Stars, Strips, and Remembrance” event. In addition to telling the Navy story through music and celebrating the Navy’s upcoming 250th birthday, those attending witnessed RDML Matthew T. Pottenburgh, Commander, Naval Service Training Command, swear in seven future Sailors. (Photo by Shell Smith)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 16:29
