Navy Band Great Lakes Performs for MWR’s “Stars, Stripes, and Remembrance” Event

250914-N-WD029-1001 GREAT LAKES, IL (Sep. 14, 2025) Navy Band Great Lakes performed a concert in support of the Naval Station Great Lakes MWR “Stars, Strips, and Remembrance” event. In addition to telling the Navy story through music and celebrating the Navy’s upcoming 250th birthday, those attending witnessed RDML Matthew T. Pottenburgh, Commander, Naval Service Training Command, swear in seven future Sailors. (Photo by Shell Smith)