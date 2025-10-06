Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Court of Honor induction ceremony held at Camp Ripley [Image 76 of 76]

    2025 Court of Honor induction ceremony held at Camp Ripley

    LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Chief Warrant Officer 5 (Ret.) James Bankston, addresses the audienceduring the 2025 Minnesota National Guard's Court of Honor induction ceremony at Camp Ripley Training Center, near Little Falls, Minnesota, Oct. 5, 2025. Bankston, who began his career in 1967, served for more than 30 years and was the first warrant officer in the Minnesota National Guard to reach the rank of chief warrant officer 5, is one of 10 previous service members of the Minnesota National Guard who met the criteria of heroism or distinguished professional achievement and service who was recognized during the annual ceremony which dates back to 1933. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 12:41
    Photo ID: 9355953
    VIRIN: 251005-Z-DY230-1251
    Resolution: 7453x4971
    Size: 16.87 MB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, US
    Camp Ripley
    Court of Honor
    Minnesota Military Museum
    Soldier
    National Guard
    Minnesota

