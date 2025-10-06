2025 Court of Honor induction ceremony held at Camp Ripley

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Warrant Officer 5 (Ret.) James Bankston, addresses the audienceduring the 2025 Minnesota National Guard's Court of Honor induction ceremony at Camp Ripley Training Center, near Little Falls, Minnesota, Oct. 5, 2025. Bankston, who began his career in 1967, served for more than 30 years and was the first warrant officer in the Minnesota National Guard to reach the rank of chief warrant officer 5, is one of 10 previous service members of the Minnesota National Guard who met the criteria of heroism or distinguished professional achievement and service who was recognized during the annual ceremony which dates back to 1933. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)