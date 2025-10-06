Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Court of Honor induction ceremony held at Camp Ripley

    2025 Court of Honor induction ceremony held at Camp Ripley

    LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Col. (Ret.) Michael Lins joins the official party onstage during the 2025 Minnesota National Guard's Court of Honor induction ceremony at Camp Ripley Training Center, near Little Falls, Minnesota, Oct. 5, 2025. Lins is one of 10 previous service members of the Minnesota National Guard who met the criteria of heroism or distinguished professional achievement and service who was recognized during the annual ceremony which dates back to 1933. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, US
