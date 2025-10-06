USAFA Fire Prevention Week 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Colonel Ahave E. Brown Jr., 10th ABW Commander, signs the 2025 Fire Prevention Proclamation in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Oct. 03, 2025. Fire Prevention Week is an annual observance with the purpose of educating the public on fire risks and prevention to reduce injuries and deaths from home fires. (U.S Air Force Photo by Dylan Smith)