    USAFA Fire Prevention Week 2025 [Image 2 of 6]

    USAFA Fire Prevention Week 2025

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2025

    Photo by Dylan Smith 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Colonel Ahave E. Brown Jr., 10th ABW Commander, signs the 2025 Fire Prevention Proclamation in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Oct. 03, 2025. Fire Prevention Week is an annual observance with the purpose of educating the public on fire risks and prevention to reduce injuries and deaths from home fires. (U.S Air Force Photo by Dylan Smith)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 11:44
    Photo ID: 9355785
    VIRIN: 251003-F-XD900-3001
    Resolution: 4712x3136
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Fire Prevention Week 2025 [Image 6 of 6], by Dylan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire Prevention
    Signing
    USAFA
    Air Force Academy

