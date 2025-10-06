Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 30, 2025)



U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) 2 and 11, participates in close quarters combat training during Operation Devil Squid, on Naval Station Rota, Spain, September 30th, 2025. MSRON 2 and MSRON 11 are forward deployed to Navy Expeditionary Combat Force Europe-Africa/Task Force 68, conducting maritime security operations across all phases of military operations by defending high value assets, critical maritime infrastructure, both inland and on coastal waterways, against enemies and when commanded conduct offensive combat operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher William Perez Mazuca)