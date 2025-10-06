Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 30, 2025) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Avery Hayden and Lance Cpl. Cyrus Fenstermaker assigned to Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Company (FASTEUR) participate in close quarters combat training during Operation Devil Squid, on Naval Station Rota, Spain, September 30th, 2025. FASTEUR is forward deployed at Naval Station Rota, Spain, where they can conduct rapid response expeditionary antiterrorism and security operations in support of commanders, Task Force 68, U.S. European Command, and U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher William Perez Mazuca)