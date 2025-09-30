94th AAMDC Soldiers compete in MACP tournament

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 94th Army Air and Defense Command (AAMDC), participate in a Modern Army Combatives Program (MACP) tournament at the Conroy Bowl, located at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, September 29 – October 1, 2025. Tryouts were held at the Pier Side Fitness Center followed by weigh-ins, initial qualifying bouts, final first and second place bouts, ending with an overall tournament awards ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)