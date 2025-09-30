Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    94th AAMDC Soldiers compete in MACP tournament [Image 16 of 27]

    94th AAMDC Soldiers compete in MACP tournament

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Tanner 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 94th Army Air and Defense Command (AAMDC), participate in a Modern Army Combatives Program (MACP) tournament at the Conroy Bowl, located at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, September 29 – October 1, 2025. Tryouts were held at the Pier Side Fitness Center followed by weigh-ins, initial qualifying bouts, final first and second place bouts, ending with an overall tournament awards ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)

