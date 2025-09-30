Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Special Operations recruiters host local training and try-outs. [Image 5 of 5]

    Navy Special Operations recruiters host local training and try-outs.

    OWATONNA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Fred Gray IV 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains

    240709-N-TI693-1035

    FORT SNELLING, Minn. (July 9, 2025) - Sailors assinged to Navy Special Operations recruiting for Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains host a group training and try-out session in Owatonna, Minn., July 9, 2025. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP). U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV.

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 10.06.2025 16:54
    Photo ID: 9354883
    VIRIN: 250709-N-TI693-1035
    Resolution: 3555x2666
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: OWATONNA, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    #USNavy
    NTAG Northern Plains
    #NTAGNorthernPlains
    #ntagnp
    #usnrecruiter
    #NavySpecialOperations

