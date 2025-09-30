240709-N-TI693-1018
FORT SNELLING, Minn. (July 9, 2025) - Sailors assinged to Navy Special Operations recruiting for Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains host a group training and try-out session in Owatonna, Minn., July 9, 2025. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP). U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV.
|07.09.2025
|10.06.2025 16:54
|9354882
|250709-N-TI693-1018
|3805x2854
|1.76 MB
|OWATONNA, MINNESOTA, US
|0
|0
This work, Navy Special Operations recruiters host local training and try-outs.