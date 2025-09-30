Fort McCoy holds September 2025 ‘walking town hall’ with installation housing residents

Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty, the 15th Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, members of the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy command staff, and other garrison members participate in a “walking town hall” event Sept. 24, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The town hall allowed for Fort McCoy leaders to meet directly with installation housing residents to gain feedback and answer questions. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
