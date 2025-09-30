Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy holds September 2025 ‘walking town hall’ with installation housing residents [Image 43 of 55]

    Fort McCoy holds September 2025 ‘walking town hall’ with installation housing residents

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                         

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty, the 15th Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, members of the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy command staff, and other garrison members participate in a “walking town hall” event Sept. 24, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The town hall allowed for Fort McCoy leaders to meet directly with installation housing residents to gain feedback and answer questions. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 10.06.2025 01:50
    Photo ID: 9354181
    VIRIN: 250924-A-OK556-5210
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.78 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort McCoy holds September 2025 ‘walking town hall’ with installation housing residents

    15th CSM of U.S. Army Reserve participates in unique housing town hall at Fort McCoy

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Army quality of life
    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Army housing town hall

