    Titans of the Sea Navy 250 All Hands Call [Image 2 of 5]

    Titans of the Sea Navy 250 All Hands Call

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Kemble 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 5, 2025) Secretary of War Pete Hegseth delivers remarks during an All Hands Call at Pier 14, alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) and the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Oct. 5, 2025. The All Hands Call at Naval Station Norfolk is one of many events taking place throughout the country to showcase the men and women who proudly serve in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Kemble)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2025
    Date Posted: 10.05.2025 22:46
    Photo ID: 9354112
    VIRIN: 251005-N-FV545-1916
    Resolution: 5156x3683
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Titans of the Sea Navy 250 All Hands Call [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Justin Kemble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    All hands call
    America's Birthday
    Navy250
    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth

