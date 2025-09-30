Titans of the Sea Navy 250 All Hands Call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 5, 2025) Secretary of War Pete Hegseth delivers remarks during an All Hands Call at Pier 14, alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) and the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Oct. 5, 2025. The All Hands Call at Naval Station Norfolk is one of many events taking place throughout the country to showcase the men and women who proudly serve in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Kemble)