Titans of the Sea Navy 250 All Hands Call

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 5, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors applaud a submarine demonstration during a Titans of the Sea Presidential Review, Oct. 5, 2025. The All Hands Call at Naval Station Norfolk is one of many events taking place throughout the country to showcase the men and women who proudly serve in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Kemble)