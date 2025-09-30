Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Westover Airman helps rescue Millers Falls family from house fire [Image 2 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    12.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stephen Underwood 

    439th Airlift Wing

    Command Chief Master Sgt. Rosiline R. Ratliff, 439th Airlift Wing command chief, coins Tech. Sgt. James Hawkins, 439th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuels systems craftsman, during a commander's call, Dec. 3, 2022 at Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts. Hawkins helped save a Millers Falls, Massachusetts family from a house fire on his way home from duty, Nov. 8, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Auger)

