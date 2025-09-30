Westover Airman helps rescue Millers Falls family from house fire

Command Chief Master Sgt. Rosiline R. Ratliff, 439th Airlift Wing command chief, coins Tech. Sgt. James Hawkins, 439th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuels systems craftsman, during a commander's call, Dec. 3, 2022 at Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts. Hawkins helped save a Millers Falls, Massachusetts family from a house fire on his way home from duty, Nov. 8, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Auger)
