Maj. Monica Lombardo, 439th Maintenance Squadron commander, recognizes Tech. Sgt. James Hawkins, 439th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuels system craftsman, during a base commander's call, Dec. 3, 2022 at Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts. Hawkins, a former fire fighter, helped save members of a Millers Falls, Massachusetts family from a house fire, Nov. 8, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2025 14:38
|Photo ID:
|9353958
|VIRIN:
|221203-F-KQ252-1004
|Resolution:
|4665x4000
|Size:
|3.83 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Westover Airman helps rescue Millers Falls family from house fire [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Dylan Auger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.