    Westover Airman helps rescue Millers Falls family from house fire [Image 1 of 2]

    Westover Airman helps rescue Millers Falls family from house fire

    UNITED STATES

    12.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Auger 

    439th Airlift Wing

    Maj. Monica Lombardo, 439th Maintenance Squadron commander, recognizes Tech. Sgt. James Hawkins, 439th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuels system craftsman, during a base commander's call, Dec. 3, 2022 at Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts. Hawkins, a former fire fighter, helped save members of a Millers Falls, Massachusetts family from a house fire, Nov. 8, 2022.

    Air Force Reserve Command
    Westover ARB
    439 AW

