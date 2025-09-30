Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19 Wing Comox 2025 SAREX [Image 3 of 20]

    19 Wing Comox 2025 SAREX

    COMOX, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daylan Garlic-Jackson 

    U.S. Coast Guard Northwest District

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Mulkey, Aviation Survival Technician attached to U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Sitka, conducts pre-flight checks aboard the MH-60 Jayhawk before take off during the 2025 SAREX, in Comox, BC, Canada, Sept. 23, 2025. The 2025 Search and Rescue Exercise, held by 19 Wing Comox of the Royal Canadian Air Force, brought together SAR experts from five different countries and over 20 units from around the globe. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daylan M. Garlic-Jackson)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 10.03.2025 19:54
    Photo ID: 9353406
    VIRIN: 250923-G-GJ258-1001
    Resolution: 4672x7008
    Size: 21.94 MB
    Location: COMOX, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

    TAGS

    Search and Rescue training
    USCG
    Canada
    Comox SAREX 2025

