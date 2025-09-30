19 Wing Comox 2025 SAREX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Mulkey, Aviation Survival Technician attached to U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Sitka, conducts pre-flight checks aboard the MH-60 Jayhawk before take off during the 2025 SAREX, in Comox, BC, Canada, Sept. 23, 2025. The 2025 Search and Rescue Exercise, held by 19 Wing Comox of the Royal Canadian Air Force, brought together SAR experts from five different countries and over 20 units from around the globe. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daylan M. Garlic-Jackson)