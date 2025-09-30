Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet, Visits NAVSTA Rota [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet, Visits NAVSTA Rota

    ROTA, SPAIN

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Oct. 2 2025) Vice Adm. J.T. Anderson, Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet, tours Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota barracks living spaces alongside NAVSTA Rota leadership during a visit to the installation, Oct. 2, 2025. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Drace Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.03.2025 09:23
    Photo ID: 9352602
    VIRIN: 251002-N-NC885-1023
    Resolution: 5059x3366
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet, Visits NAVSTA Rota [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet, Visits NAVSTA Rota
    Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet, Visits NAVSTA Rota
    Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet, Visits NAVSTA Rota
    Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet, Visits NAVSTA Rota

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rota
    NAVSTA
    C6F
    6th Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download