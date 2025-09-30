Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet, Visits NAVSTA Rota

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Oct. 2 2025) Vice Adm. Jeffrey Anderson, Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet, right, speaks with Dr. Courtney Schonffeldt, the principal of Rota Middle High School, during a tour of the school onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, Oct. 2, 2025. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Drace Wilson)