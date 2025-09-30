Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band in Brisbane [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band in Brisbane

    BRISBANE, U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    08.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ralph Musni 

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band

    250823-N-YL391-1007 BRISBANE (Aug. 23, 2025) The U.S. 7th Fleet Band's Shonan Brass Quintet performed alongside the Band of the 1st Regiment, Royal Austrlian Artillery in Brisbane, Australia, in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Ralph Musni)

