U.S. 7th Fleet Band in Brisbane

250823-N-YL391-1007 BRISBANE (Aug. 23, 2025) The U.S. 7th Fleet Band's Shonan Brass Quintet performed alongside the Band of the 1st Regiment, Royal Austrlian Artillery in Brisbane, Australia, in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Ralph Musni)