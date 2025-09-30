U.S. 7th Fleet Band in Brisbane

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250823-N-YL391-1006 BRISBANE (Aug. 23, 2025) Musician 2nd Class Ivan Vazquez (Trombone Instrumentalist), assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet Band's Shonan Brass Quintet, performs alongside the Band of the 1st Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery in Brisbane, Australia, in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Ralph Musni)