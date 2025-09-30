U.S. 7th Fleet Band performs at the Iicha Icha Festival

250907-N-SA879-1001 YOKOSUKA (Sep. 07, 2025) Musician 2nd Class Zachary Buckwash (Tuba Instrumentalist) and Musician 3rd Class Sean Eberlin (Euphonium Instrumentalist) perform as part of the U.S. 7th Fleet Band's Shonan Brass Quintet in support of the 2025 Iicha Icha Festival in Yokosuka, Kanagawa. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Isabela Stefanyshyn)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2025 22:29
|Photo ID:
|9352333
|VIRIN:
|250907-N-SA879-1001
|Resolution:
|5360x3578
|Size:
|9.85 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
