U.S. 7th Fleet Band performs at the Iicha Icha Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250907-N-SA879-1001 YOKOSUKA (Sep. 07, 2025) Musician 2nd Class Zachary Buckwash (Tuba Instrumentalist) and Musician 3rd Class Sean Eberlin (Euphonium Instrumentalist) perform as part of the U.S. 7th Fleet Band's Shonan Brass Quintet in support of the 2025 Iicha Icha Festival in Yokosuka, Kanagawa. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Isabela Stefanyshyn)