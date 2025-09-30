U.S. 7th Fleet Band performs at the Iicha Icha Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250907-N-SA879-1004 YOKOSUKA (Sep. 07, 2025) Musician Seaman Hayden Etters (Trumpet Instrumentalist) and Musician 1st Class Justin Malizia (Trumpet Instrumentalist) perform as part of the U.S. 7th Fleet Band's Shonan Brass Quintet in support of the 2025 Iicha Icha Festival in Yokosuka, Kanagawa. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Isabela Stefanyshyn)