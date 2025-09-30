Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band performs at the Iicha Icha Festival [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band performs at the Iicha Icha Festival

    YOKOSUKA, U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isabela Stefanyshyn 

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band

    250907-N-SA879-1004 YOKOSUKA (Sep. 07, 2025) Musician Seaman Hayden Etters (Trumpet Instrumentalist) and Musician 1st Class Justin Malizia (Trumpet Instrumentalist) perform as part of the U.S. 7th Fleet Band's Shonan Brass Quintet in support of the 2025 Iicha Icha Festival in Yokosuka, Kanagawa. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Isabela Stefanyshyn)

    This work, U.S. 7th Fleet Band performs at the Iicha Icha Festival [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Isabela Stefanyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SEVENTH Fleet Band
    Navy Musician
    Navy Music
    Navy Band
    7th Fleet Band

