    Adjutant General joins military commanders in brief to governor [Image 1 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2025

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robin Stilwell, the adjutant general of South Carolina, joined by U.S. Air Force Col. Shawn Bowes, McEntire Joint National Guard Base commander, attended the annual Commanders Brief hosted by the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs at the Pastides Alumni Center in Columbia, Oct. 2. (Courtesy photo)

