1st Maintenance Battalion awarded the Secretary of Defense Field-Level Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. JaimeRaul Perez Jr., an optics technician with Ordnance Maintenance Company, 1st Maintenance Battalion, 1st Combat Readiness Regiment, 1st Marine Logistics Group, inspects an M2A2 aiming circle on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 30, 2025. 1st Maint. Bn. provides intermediate-level maintenance support that helps sustain operational readiness for I Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)