1st Maintenance Battalion awarded the Secretary of Defense Field-Level Award

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cadynn Aguiar, left, and Lance Cpl. Silas Smith, both automotive maintenance technicians with 1st Maintenance Battalion, 1st Combat Readiness Regiment, 1st Marine Logistics Group, repair a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 30, 2025. 1st Maint. Bn. provides intermediate-level maintenance support that helps sustain operational readiness for I Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)