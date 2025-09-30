U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cadynn Aguiar, left, and Lance Cpl. Silas Smith, both automotive maintenance technicians with 1st Maintenance Battalion, 1st Combat Readiness Regiment, 1st Marine Logistics Group, repair a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 30, 2025. 1st Maint. Bn. provides intermediate-level maintenance support that helps sustain operational readiness for I Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2025 19:12
|Photo ID:
|9352236
|VIRIN:
|250930-M-FS018-1180
|Resolution:
|7868x5248
|Size:
|25.31 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Maintenance Battalion awarded the Secretary of Defense Field-Level Award [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Mhecaela Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.