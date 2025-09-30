Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE tests circuit breakers at McAlpine Locks and Dam

    USACE tests circuit breakers at McAlpine Locks and Dam

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    U.S. Army Soldiers with C Co, 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power), conduct circuit breaker testing at McAlpine Lock and Dam in Louisville, Kentucky, Oct. 1, 2025.

    The partnership with Louisville Gas and Electric supports U.S. Army Corps of Engineers efforts to establish a new breaker testing policy while giving Soldiers hands-on training that directly enhances their readiness for CONUS and OCONUS power missions and National Response Framework operations.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 07:53
