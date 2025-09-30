USACE tests circuit breakers at McAlpine Locks and Dam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with C Co, 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power), conduct circuit breaker testing at McAlpine Lock and Dam in Louisville, Kentucky, Oct. 1, 2025.



The partnership with Louisville Gas and Electric supports U.S. Army Corps of Engineers efforts to establish a new breaker testing policy while giving Soldiers hands-on training that directly enhances their readiness for CONUS and OCONUS power missions and National Response Framework operations.



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)