USACE tests circuit breakers at McAlpine Locks and Dam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Louisville Gas and Electric technicians isolate power from testing circuits prior to U.S. Army Soldiers with C Co, 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power), conducting circuit breaker testing at McAlpine Lock and Dam in Louisville, Kentucky, Oct. 1, 2025.



The partnership with Louisville Gas and Electric supports U.S. Army Corps of Engineers efforts to establish a new breaker testing policy while giving Soldiers hands-on training that directly enhances their readiness for CONUS and OCONUS power missions and National Response Framework operations.



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)