    Crossage at Chievres [Image 9 of 10]

    Crossage at Chievres

    BELGIUM

    03.06.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Kirchner 

    U.S. National Military Representatives

    The members of the US NMR office took a swing at Crossage, a city-wide game played in Chièvres, Belgium every year. Players wield a wooden mallet known as a rabot and skillfully strike an oblong-shaped wooden ball called a chôlette. Crossage players attempt to hit their target in as few strikes as possible. Due to the odd trajectory of the chôlette, players shout "Chôlette!" prior to their swing, to alert nearby players. Players and spectators alike enjoyed some fun in the sun and experienced an exciting host-nation tradition.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 06:18
    Photo ID: 9351248
    VIRIN: 250306-F-HF520-3322
    Resolution: 2048x1672
    Size: 681.86 KB
    Location: BE
    This work, Crossage at Chievres [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Timothy Kirchner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    alliance
    Chievres
    USNMR
    Crossage
    cholette

