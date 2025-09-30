Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The members of the US NMR office took a swing at Crossage, a city-wide game played in Chièvres, Belgium every year. Players wield a wooden mallet known as a rabot and skillfully strike an oblong-shaped wooden ball called a chôlette. Crossage players attempt to hit their target in as few strikes as possible. Due to the odd trajectory of the chôlette, players shout "Chôlette!" prior to their swing, to alert nearby players. Players and spectators alike enjoyed some fun in the sun and experienced an exciting host-nation tradition.