Camp Blaz holds formation for recognition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Joshua Jackson, COMMSTRAT chief, Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, gets pinned by his wife and Sgt. Maj. Robert Catching, senior enlisted advisor, MCB Camp Blaz, on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, Oct. 1, 2025. Jackson was promoted during a formation honoring and recognizing outstanding Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Little)