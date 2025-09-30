Camp Blaz holds formation for recognition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Matthew Rainer, supply officer, Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, receives his citation for a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, by Col. Richard Marshall, commanding officer, MCB Camp Blaz, on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, Oct. 1, 2025. Rainer was awarded during a formation honoring and recognizing outstanding Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Little)