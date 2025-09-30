Maj. Matthew Rainer, supply officer, Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, receives his citation for a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, by Col. Richard Marshall, commanding officer, MCB Camp Blaz, on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, Oct. 1, 2025. Rainer was awarded during a formation honoring and recognizing outstanding Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Little)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2025 01:53
|Photo ID:
|9351116
|VIRIN:
|251001-M-YQ372-1065
|Resolution:
|7132x4757
|Size:
|19.94 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Blaz holds formation for recognition [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Ryan Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.