Secretary of War Pete Hegseth coins Tennessee National Guard Soldiers in Memphis, Tn., Oct. 1, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 23:23
|Photo ID:
|9351107
|VIRIN:
|251001-D-FN350-5057
|Resolution:
|7963x5309
|Size:
|6.07 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SW Hegseth, AG Bondi, WH DCoS Miller Travel to Memphis [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.