Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SW Hegseth, AG Bondi, WH DCoS Miller Travel to Memphis [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SW Hegseth, AG Bondi, WH DCoS Miller Travel to Memphis

    WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi meets Tennessee Safe Task Force members in Memphis, Tn., Oct. 1, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 23:23
    Photo ID: 9351105
    VIRIN: 251001-D-FN350-4796
    Resolution: 7273x4849
    Size: 4.52 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SW Hegseth, AG Bondi, WH DCoS Miller Travel to Memphis [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SW Hegseth, AG Bondi, WH DCoS Miller Travel to Memphis
    SW Hegseth, AG Bondi, WH DCoS Miller Travel to Memphis
    SW Hegseth, AG Bondi, WH DCoS Miller Travel to Memphis
    SW Hegseth, AG Bondi, WH DCoS Miller Travel to Memphis
    SW Hegseth, AG Bondi, WH DCoS Miller Travel to Memphis
    SW Hegseth, AG Bondi, WH DCoS Miller Travel to Memphis
    SW Hegseth, AG Bondi, WH DCoS Miller Travel to Memphis
    SW Hegseth, AG Bondi, WH DCoS Miller Travel to Memphis

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memphis
    Department of War
    Pam Bondi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download