University of Alaska ROTC Fall 2025 FTX

Army ROTC cadets assigned to the University of Alaska Anchorage Seawolf Detachment, plan their route during the land navigation portion of their fall field training exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 18, 2025. The focus of fall 2025 field training exercise was to develop the cadets’ fundamental soldiering skills. The University of Alaska Fairbanks campus is home to the Army ROTC Nanook Battalion and partners with the University of Alaska Anchorage’s Army ROTC Seawolf Detachment. Military science cadre from the two schools jointly cooperate with the U.S. Army and the Alaska Army National Guard to educate, train, and prepare students to serve as commissioned officers in the Army, Army Reserve or Army National Guard. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)