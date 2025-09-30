Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    University of Alaska ROTC Fall 2025 FTX [Image 9 of 26]

    University of Alaska ROTC Fall 2025 FTX

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    Army ROTC cadets Gabriel Gravel, left, and Jacob Ervasti, both assigned to the University of Alaska Anchorage Seawolf Detachment, consult a map while making their way to the next plot point during the land navigation portion of their fall field training exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 18, 2025. The focus of fall 2025 field training exercise was to develop the cadets’ fundamental soldiering skills. The University of Alaska Fairbanks campus is home to the Army ROTC Nanook Battalion and partners with the University of Alaska Anchorage’s Army ROTC Seawolf Detachment. Military science cadre from the two schools jointly cooperate with the U.S. Army and the Alaska Army National Guard to educate, train, and prepare students to serve as commissioned officers in the Army, Army Reserve or Army National Guard. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 19:14
    Photo ID: 9350837
    VIRIN: 250918-Z-HY271-1021
    Resolution: 6373x4253
    Size: 19 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    TAGS

    land navigation
    cadet
    Army Reserve Officer Training Corps
    Army ROTC
    University of Alaska Fairbanks
    University of Alaska Anchorage

