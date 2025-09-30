NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 29, 2025) – The Mexican Newport-class tank landing ship ARM Rio Papaloapan (A411) arrives at Naval Station Norfolk for UNITAS 2025, the 66th iteration of the world's longest-running multinational maritime exercise. UNITAS, Latin for Unity, focuses on enhanced interoperability, building regional partnerships, and demonstrating U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet as the trusted maritime partner in the Caribbean, Central and South America. UNITAS 2025 also leads off a series of events celebrating the U.S. Navy 250th Birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin E. Yarborough)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 17:06
|Photo ID:
|9350648
|VIRIN:
|250929-N-JO245-1030
|Resolution:
|5603x3735
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, UNITAS 2025 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.