    UNITAS 2025 [Image 4 of 6]

    UNITAS 2025

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Yarborough 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 29, 2025) – Royal Netherlands multi-purpose frigate HNLMS Van Amstel (F831) arrives at Naval Station Norfolk for UNITAS 2025, the 66th iteration of the world's longest-running multinational maritime exercise. UNITAS, Latin for Unity, focuses on enhanced interoperability, building regional partnerships, and demonstrating U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet as the trusted maritime partner in the Caribbean, Central and South America. UNITAS 2025 also leads off a series of events celebrating the U.S. Navy 250th Birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin E. Yarborough)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 17:06
    Photo ID: 9350647
    VIRIN: 250929-N-JO245-1151
    Resolution: 5820x3880
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    UNITAS
    US Fourth Fleet
    Navy 250
    Partnership

