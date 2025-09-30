Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DC NATIONAL GUARD LEADERS RENDER AID TO INJURED MOTORCYCLIST ON I-395

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DC NATIONAL GUARD LEADERS RENDER AID TO INJURED MOTORCYCLIST ON I-395

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    From left, U.S. Army Maj. Collin Welch, State Partnership Program (SPP) Director, Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, and Sgt. 1st Class Jurgen Soekhoe, Liaison Officer (LNO), stand for a photograph in front of the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C., Oct. 1, 2025. All three members came to the aid of an injured motorcyclist on I-395, Sept. 25, 2025. They directed vehicles safely around the scene while treating the motorcyclist’s injuries until emergency responders arrived. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 15:46
    Photo ID: 9350465
    VIRIN: 251001-F-PL327-8500
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.97 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DC NATIONAL GUARD LEADERS RENDER AID TO INJURED MOTORCYCLIST ON I-395, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    D.C. National Guard
    first aid
    Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II
    DCSafe
    crisis support

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download