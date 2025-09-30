DC NATIONAL GUARD LEADERS RENDER AID TO INJURED MOTORCYCLIST ON I-395

From left, U.S. Army Maj. Collin Welch, State Partnership Program (SPP) Director, Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, and Sgt. 1st Class Jurgen Soekhoe, Liaison Officer (LNO), stand for a photograph in front of the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C., Oct. 1, 2025. All three members came to the aid of an injured motorcyclist on I-395, Sept. 25, 2025. They directed vehicles safely around the scene while treating the motorcyclist’s injuries until emergency responders arrived. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
