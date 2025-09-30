Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    114th Infantry Salute the Troops [Image 4 of 5]

    114th Infantry Salute the Troops

    TRENTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2004

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 63rd Army Band perform during the Salute the Troops ceremony for the 1st Battalion, 114th Infantry Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, at Patriots Theater at the Trenton War Memorial in Trenton, New Jersey, May 18, 2004. More than 330 Citizen-Soldiers will be deploying to the Arabian Peninsula in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2004
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 11:12
    Photo ID: 9349904
    VIRIN: 040518-Z-AL508-1032
    Resolution: 3072x2048
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: TRENTON, NEW JERSEY, US
    This work, 114th Infantry Salute the Troops [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    War on Terrorism
    NJARNG
    U.S. Army
    OEF

