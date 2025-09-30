114th Infantry Salute the Troops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 63rd Army Band perform during the Salute the Troops ceremony for the 1st Battalion, 114th Infantry Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, at Patriots Theater at the Trenton War Memorial in Trenton, New Jersey, May 18, 2004. More than 330 Citizen-Soldiers will be deploying to the Arabian Peninsula in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)