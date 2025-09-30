British Brig. Gen. Andrew Ridland Visits Camp Tapa, Estonia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Cpt. Stephen Goula, commander of Task Force Dakota, assigned to 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, speaks to British Brig. Gen. Andrew Ridland, the Deputy Commanding General for 1st Armored Division, during Ridland's visit to the base, Sept. 30, 2025, on Camp Tapa, Estonia. The purpose of this meeting is to observe and discuss the operations, training, and living conditions of Task Force Dakota, and to ensure the unit's readiness and lethality within the region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta)