    British Brig. Gen. Andrew Ridland Visits Camp Tapa, Estonia [Image 1 of 3]

    British Brig. Gen. Andrew Ridland Visits Camp Tapa, Estonia

    TAPA, LääNE-VIRUMAA, ESTONIA

    09.29.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    British Army Brig. Gen. Andrew Ridland, the Deputy Commanding General for 1st Armored Division, speaks with leaders of Task Force Dakota, during a visit to Camp Dragon, Sept. 30, 2025, in Tapa, Estonia. The purpose of this meeting is to observe and discuss the operations, training, and living conditions of Task Force Dakota, and to ensure the unit's readiness and lethality within the region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 05:23
    Photo ID: 9349602
    VIRIN: 250930-A-JW284-1001
    Location: TAPA, LääNE-VIRUMAA, EE
