British Brig. Gen. Andrew Ridland Visits Camp Tapa, Estonia

British Army Brig. Gen. Andrew Ridland, the Deputy Commanding General for 1st Armored Division, speaks with leaders of Task Force Dakota, during a visit to Camp Dragon, Sept. 30, 2025, in Tapa, Estonia. The purpose of this meeting is to observe and discuss the operations, training, and living conditions of Task Force Dakota, and to ensure the unit's readiness and lethality within the region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta)