Safety in Step: 378th AEW and RSAF partner for Air Safety Day

From left, Royal Saudi Air Force Maj. Gen. Mohsen bin Saeed Al-Zahrani, Prince Sultan Air Base commander, and U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Hicok, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, shake hands after the completion of an Air Safety Day brief within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 13, 2025. Sustained regional collaboration, training and innovation remain vital to global stability and security in the CENTCOM AOR. Engagements like this emphasize, demonstrate and effectively integrate the complementary capabilities of each nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)