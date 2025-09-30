Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Safety in Step: 378th AEW and RSAF partner for Air Safety Day [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Safety in Step: 378th AEW and RSAF partner for Air Safety Day

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    From left, Royal Saudi Air Force Maj. Gen. Mohsen bin Saeed Al-Zahrani, Prince Sultan Air Base commander, and U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Hicok, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, shake hands after the completion of an Air Safety Day brief within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 13, 2025. Sustained regional collaboration, training and innovation remain vital to global stability and security in the CENTCOM AOR. Engagements like this emphasize, demonstrate and effectively integrate the complementary capabilities of each nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 02:54
    Photo ID: 9349572
    VIRIN: 250813-F-MP612-2741
    Resolution: 4075x2714
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safety in Step: 378th AEW and RSAF partner for Air Safety Day [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Erin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Safety in Step: 378th AEW and RSAF partner for Air Safety Day
    Safety in Step: 378th AEW and RSAF partner for Air Safety Day
    Safety in Step: 378th AEW and RSAF partner for Air Safety Day
    Safety in Step: 378th AEW and RSAF partner for Air Safety Day
    Safety in Step: 378th AEW and RSAF partner for Air Safety Day
    Safety in Step: 378th AEW and RSAF partner for Air Safety Day
    Safety in Step: 378th AEW and RSAF partner for Air Safety Day
    Safety in Step: 378th AEW and RSAF partner for Air Safety Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    FOD Walk
    Partner Nation Integration
    CENTCOM
    Air Safety Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download